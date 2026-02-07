Brutal Trolling for Raja Saab is Back

Raja Saab will end up as the biggest embarrassment in the careers of Prabhas and Maruthi. Even a disaster like Adipurush feels better to watch on screen. After brutal trolling came to an end after the theatrical release, the trolling is back on Raja Saab after the film had a digital release on Jio Hotstar. All those who did not watch the film in theatres and those who watched on OTT started posting on social media about the film’s poor show.

The biggest discussion is about the Body Double of Prabhas, Compromised VFX shots and poor writing from Maruthi. Prabhas fans posted that they could not defend their hero after watching the content of Raja Saab. Hundreds of videos are posted from the songs and the action episodes featuring the body double of Prabhas. One more biggest shock is that the team of Raja Saab did not post about the digital release of the film on their official handles.

The production house People Media Factory too stood away from posting the digital streaming date of Raja Saab. Prabhas and Maruthi too were calm. The makers are said to have lost big money through this horror comedy.