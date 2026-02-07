x
Home > Movie News

More Additions for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Published on February 7, 2026 by nymisha

More Additions for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

After the super success of Dhurandhar, the entire nation is eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second installment of the film which is due for March 19th release. Aditya Dhar and his team did not guess that the first part would emerge as such a big hit in Indian cinema. Akshaye Khanna and his performance received tremendous appreciation from all the corners. His character is assassinated in the climax of the first part and he has nothing much to do in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Aditya Dhar and his team have shot a flashback episode of Akshaye Khanna and this is added in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The flashback episode is one of the major highlights of the film. Some other portions were shot again and the post-production work reached the final stages. The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released during the last week of February. Jio Studios has invested big money on this Ranveer Singh starrer.

