Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Aamir Khan planning to cast Allu Arjun?

Published on May 12, 2025 by swathy

Buzz: Aamir Khan planning to cast Allu Arjun?
Buzz: Aamir Khan planning to cast Allu Arjun?

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has a dream of presenting Mahabharata to the Indian audience. He has been working on the project from a long time. The film will be made in multiple parts and the discussions are going on. Legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct the first part and Aamir Khan is keen to rope in several renowned actors from various film industries to play prominent roles in the mythological epic.

Speculations say that Icon Star Allu Arjun is being considered to play the role of Arjuna in the film. Allu Arjun has been in Mumbai for Atlee’s film and he met Aamir Khan. The discussion about the project between the duo took place during the meeting. Sanjay Leela Bhansali too met Allu Arjun several times in the recent months. Allu Arjun has been spotted in the office of Bhansali after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

As per the update, Aamir Khan is in plans to make this epic in five parts. Five top directors will direct these installments and each part will be released in a gap of six months. Rs 1000 crores is the estimated budget for the project in total. Aamir Khan is expected to essay the role of Lord Krishna in the film. More details are expected to be announced soon.

