Buzz: Aamir Khan planning to cast Allu Arjun?

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has a dream of presenting Mahabharata to the Indian audience. He has been working on the project from a long time. The film will be made in multiple parts and the discussions are going on. Legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct the first part and Aamir Khan is keen to rope in several renowned actors from various film industries to play prominent roles in the mythological epic.

Speculations say that Icon Star Allu Arjun is being considered to play the role of Arjuna in the film. Allu Arjun has been in Mumbai for Atlee’s film and he met Aamir Khan. The discussion about the project between the duo took place during the meeting. Sanjay Leela Bhansali too met Allu Arjun several times in the recent months. Allu Arjun has been spotted in the office of Bhansali after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

As per the update, Aamir Khan is in plans to make this epic in five parts. Five top directors will direct these installments and each part will be released in a gap of six months. Rs 1000 crores is the estimated budget for the project in total. Aamir Khan is expected to essay the role of Lord Krishna in the film. More details are expected to be announced soon.