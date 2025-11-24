Buzz: Dulquer Salmaan in a Biopic?

Malayalam young actor Dulquer Salmaan emerged as one of the most bankable actors in South. He is doing films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The actor’s recent offering Kaantha did not do well but he has an impressive lineup of films. As per the latest buzz, Dulquer Salmaan is in talks for the biopic of Indian Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand who was a five-time world champion. The project has been under discussion for years.

Netflix is on board to produce this prestigious biopic and the discussions are going on about the project to be made as a feature film or a web series. The discussion about the director, actors and technicians too is going on. Netflix is expected to make an official announcement about the project soon after they get a good clarity.