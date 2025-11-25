Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Secret Nominations and Explosive Confrontations

This week’s Bigg Boss episode delivered one of the fiercest nomination rounds of the season. With two stages of nominations—private and open—the house turned into a battleground of confrontations, emotional eruptions, strategic attacks, and even physical chaos. By the end, eight contestants landed in danger.

Stage 1: Secret Nominations Begin the Firestorm

Emanuel nominated Pavan. Emanuel said Pavan never plays for himself, even when given captaincy opportunities.

Kalyan nominated Suman. Kalyan criticised Suman for still misunderstanding rules after 12 weeks.

Bharani nominated Tanuja. He objected to Tanuja dragging his name unnecessarily into her fights with Divya.

Pavan nominated Kalyan. Accused him of “backstabbing” during last week’s captaincy race.

Divya nominated Bharani. Felt betrayed that he didn’t support her despite her standing by him many times.

Suman nominated Sanjana and said she irritates several housemates including him.

Tanuja nominated Pavan. Nominated him for repeatedly fighting with Ritu over trivial issues.

Sanjana nominated Bharani. Held him responsible for excluding her from becoming a captaincy contender.

The secret round already exposed clear alliances and grudges—but the real storm came in Round 2.

Stage 2: Open Nominations and Explosive Confrontations

Bharani vs Divya

Bharani said she repeatedly raised her voice at him. Divya countered sharply: “Why didn’t you speak up when it actually happened?”

This hit her hard, especially since she was already bottom in votes last week. She broke down emotionally—an unusual reaction for her.

Sanjana nominated Tanuja

In a surprisingly respectful tone, Sanjana called Tanuja “strong competition” and nominated her with gratitude. Rare dignity in chaos.

Emanuel → Tanuja

Felt insulted when she said he doesn’t value captaincy.

Tanuja instantly raised her voice, escalating the argument.

Suman nominated Tanuja. Accused her of misleading him in the captaincy task, costing his chance to become captain. Tanuja responded with long shouting spells in her usual style though

Divya vs Tanuja

Nominated her quietly after Tanuja’s personal comments earlier.

Tanuja did a retaliatory nomination. She attempted a sympathy angle with an apology. Unlike last week, they didn’t quarrel much this time.

Kalyan vs Pavan and manhandling

Kalyan accused Pavan of lack of seriousness. Pavan shifted blame, saying he laughed because of Suman—not because he didn’t care about the game

Later Pavan nominated Emanuel and brought up old issues from the rebel task and last week’s captaincy game—but his reasoning was weak.

This nomination triggered the biggest fight of the episode. Kalyan, Ritu and Suman jumped in. Pavan grabbed Kalyan’s throat, Sanjana pulled him away, Kalyan pushed chairs—complete chaos filled the house. This episode may cost Pavan eviction.

Sanjana fell in the Trap set by Ritu:

Ritu first nominated Kalyan citing his demeaning behaviour and past backstabs.

Ritu also nominated Sanjana. She accused Sanjana of not playing seriously. Sanjana responded politely—but Ritu continued provoking.

Finally, Sanjana slipped and referenced Ritu and Pavan spending time together at night.

Editors muted portions, but the damage was clear. Ritu quickly grabbed the opportunity by crying out loud.

This moment may heavily impact Sanjana’s votes this week.

Final Nomination List

Divya, Pavan, Kalyan, Emanuel, Sanjana, Bharani, Suman, Tanuja are in danger zone this week. With secret nominations, explosive open confrontations, personal attacks, and near-physical altercations, this week’s Bigg Boss has reached a boiling point. Almost the entire house is in danger, and with Sanjana’s controversial slip, Pavan’s aggression, and Divya’s emotional breakdown, the coming elimination will be one of the most unpredictable of the season.