Buzz: Harish Shankar and Vijay Deverakonda to Team Up?

Talented director Harish Shankar is busy with Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film is in the final stages of the shoot. Harish Shankar has been working on multiple scripts and the recent developments say that he will soon direct youngster Vijay Deverakonda. The initial discussions have been happening from the past few weeks and an official announcement will be made soon. Harish Shankar will complete the entire work of Ustaad Bhagat Singh by the end of this year and the release date of the film is yet to be decided.

Vijay Deverakonda has projects with Mythri Movie Makers and Sri Venkateswara Creations lined up. Harish Shankar has been in talks with young producer S Naga Vamsi from the past few months and Vijay Deverakonda’s film may be produced by Sithara Entertainments. He also is in plans to work with Dil Raju for a film. For now, nothing has been finalized about the production house of Harish Shankar and Vijay Deverakonda film. Vijay has to complete two films before moving on to Harish Shankar’s film. We have to wait to see if the talented writer and director waits for the arrival of Vijay or if he will complete one more project in this meantime.