Buzz: Kajal Aggarwal in a Bollywood biggie?

Kajal Aggarwal has been doing movies on a selective basis post wedding. As per the ongoing buzz from the Bollywood circles, Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in for a crucial role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in this actioner directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also completed three major schedules. It is yet to be known if Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in as one of the leading ladies or for a prominent role in Sikandar. Tamil actor Sathyaraj is essaying an important role in Sikandar.

Pratik Patil Babbar is the lead antagonist. After delivering a series of flops, Salman Khan has taken a break and signed Sikandar. The film is also a crucial one for AR Murugadoss who has been struggling for success. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing this actioner and the film is slated for Eid 2025 release. Rashmika Mandanna is also shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule that is in the final stages of shoot. Kajal Aggarwal is yet to announce her next Telugu film.