Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : The Real Gamers Are On

Soniya, Prithvi , Abhay and Nikhil started having a nice rapo while Swetha is disappointed with Bebakka’s exit. The housemates are getting ready for nominations, and 24/7 Manikanta and Prerana started influencing housemates over nominations. Soniya and Prithvi started talking about how their future partners should be. Soniya’s nature after Vishnu’s adultery comments is questionable as she started flirting with Nikhil last week and now with Prithvi. It looks like all girls in the house are pulling Prithvi for his attitude. Soniya is flirting with Nikhil as well by asking him to quit smoking. Vishnu’s strong nature is impressive and her stand over her words is showing her true human being.

Coming to Nominations:

Yashmi is saved from nominations as she is the Chief of the biggest clan.

Seetha nominated Nikhil for his last weak attitude and Prerana for her influential behaviour and throwing a bottle in a dust bin. Prerana defends saying that Seetha is busy with character assassination.

Abhay nominated Vishnu Priya for being in the flip zone. BB gave counter to Abhay by saying not to tell Nag sir the reason for nominations. His second nomination is Adhitya saying that he is not involved in everything. Adithya’s reply is stunning and made Abhay a victim.

Prerana nominated Nainika for her humiliation of the clan. Her second nomination is Seetha for not understanding tasks. Seetha’s clear attitude is impressive and somehow Soniya with her flirting nature turned weak this week.

Manikanta nominated Adithya Om because he has a double face. Adithya Om also turned impressive with his cool attitude. His second nomination is Sekhar Basha for eating all the sweets that Nagarjuna gave and saving the sweets for his team.

Adithya nominated Abhay for his wrong nomination. His second nomination is Sekhar Basha by calling him indisciplined and careless.

Vishnu nominates Mani for his last week nomination. Her second nomination is Soniya for her wrong words. Soniya blames Vishnu’s sensitivity.

Sekhar Basha nominated Manikanta for his attitude. His second nomination is Adhitya Om because of his words and said his words are defaming. The conversation between Adithya Om and Sekhar Basha are really emotional. Their love and game seperation is genuine.

Manikanta in 24/7 is a Real Gamer.

-Sanyogita