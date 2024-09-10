A Rare Feat for NTR’s Devara

Young Tiger NTR’s upcoming film Devara is slated for September 27th release and all eyes are focused on the trailer that will be out today. The advance sales are opened across the USA and the film’s pre-sales are exceptional. Devara is the first Indian film to gross 1 million USD even before the film’s trailer is out. Considering the advance bookings, Devara is expected to open on a super strong note in the territory. NTR has kickstarted the promotions and he is currently in Mumbai shooting for the interviews.

The trailer will be released on a grand stage in Mumbai today. Koratala Siva and his team already flew to Mumbai for the trailer launch event. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and all the three songs that are out have been impressive. Anirudh scored the music and background score for this high voltage actioner. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers. The makers have closed all the deals of Devara and they are in profit before the release. The theatrical rights of the Telugu states are acquired by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.