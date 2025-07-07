Buzz: Prabhas in talks with a Tamil Director?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has several films lined up. He has Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji in shooting mode. Prabhas will soon join Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and he has the sequels of Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar lined up. As per the ongoing buzz, Prabhas is now holding talks with Tamil director Rajkumar Periasamy for an intense cop drama. Rajkumar Periasamy created a sensation with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran last year.

Prabhas loved the plot of Rajkumar Periasamy and asked him to narrate the complete story. UV Creations are on board to produce this project. Prabhas and UV Creations have worked for films like Mirchi, Saaho and Radhe Shyam. They are reuniting for this film again. More details awaited.