x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?

Published on January 17, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case
image
Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?
image
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?
image
Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?

Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?

Tollywood actors have tested their luck and worked with several Tamil directors in the past. This is to expand their market and also to attain a pan-Indian image. After a blockbuster like RRR, Ram Charan worked with Shankar and the result of Game Changer is known to everyone. Superstar Mahesh Babu in the past teamed up with AR Murugadoss for Spyder and the film is one of the biggest disasters of Indian cinema. Ram worked with Lingusamy in Warrior and the film is a disappointment.

Naga Chaitanya teamed up with Venkat Prabhu for Custody and the film is a disaster. Icon Star Allu Arjun is working with Atlee and the film will release in 2027. He also signed a pan-Indian film to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. With all the Tollywood actors left disappointed with the results after working with Tamil directors, Allu Arjun has signed back-to-back films with Tamil directors. The biggest debate is about whether Allu Arjun will break the disaster streak of Telugu actors with Tamil directors.

Both the films of Allu Arjun are expected to release in 2027.

Next ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case Previous Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
else

TRENDING

image
Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?
image
Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?

Latest

image
ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case
image
Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?
image
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC: What Happened?
image
Two Star beauties for Pradeep Ranganathan?

Most Read

image
ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case
image
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch