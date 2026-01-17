Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?

Tollywood actors have tested their luck and worked with several Tamil directors in the past. This is to expand their market and also to attain a pan-Indian image. After a blockbuster like RRR, Ram Charan worked with Shankar and the result of Game Changer is known to everyone. Superstar Mahesh Babu in the past teamed up with AR Murugadoss for Spyder and the film is one of the biggest disasters of Indian cinema. Ram worked with Lingusamy in Warrior and the film is a disappointment.

Naga Chaitanya teamed up with Venkat Prabhu for Custody and the film is a disaster. Icon Star Allu Arjun is working with Atlee and the film will release in 2027. He also signed a pan-Indian film to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. With all the Tollywood actors left disappointed with the results after working with Tamil directors, Allu Arjun has signed back-to-back films with Tamil directors. The biggest debate is about whether Allu Arjun will break the disaster streak of Telugu actors with Tamil directors.

Both the films of Allu Arjun are expected to release in 2027.