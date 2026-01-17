x
Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy

Published on January 17, 2026 by Sanyogita

Pedda Reddy Open Challenge to JC Prabhakar Reddy

YSRCP leader and former MLA Ketireddy Pedda Reddy is again in news by throwing a direct challenge to Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy, stating that he is ready for an open debate anywhere in Rayalaseema on governance and development.

Addressing the media, Pedda Reddy said the JC family has ruled Tadipatri politics for nearly three decades. He questioned what meaningful development has been delivered during this long period. He also said he is prepared to defend his own five years of governance before the people.

He warned JC Prabhakar Reddy to stop targeting his family under the guise of political bravado. Political rivalry should be fought through ideas and development, not by intimidating families or harassing innocent people. If there is an issue, he said, it should be settled politically between the two families and not by victimising the public.

Pedda Reddy supported the recent remarks made by former Dharmavaram MLA Ketireddy Venkata Ramireddy on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project. He said if there was any factual error in those comments, the government should respond legally. Personal attacks and threats, he added, would not be tolerated.

The former MLA alleged that in Tadipatri division, police were functioning on the instructions of the municipal chairman rather than following the directions of senior police officers. He accused the police of foisting matka cases on innocent people while letting the real offenders escape.

He warned that misuse of police power for political intimidation would have consequences. He asked JC Prabhakar Reddy to reflect on his future if the YSR Congress Party returns to power.

Raising serious allegations of corruption, Pedda Reddy claimed that nearly Rs 1.20 crore from Fifteenth Finance Commission funds was misappropriated in Tadipatri rural mandal. He alleged that bills were raised in the names of people who do not even reside in the villages.

He said he submitted documentary evidence to the Collector’s office more than twenty days ago, yet no inquiry has begun. He accused the municipal chairman of deliberately blocking the investigation. If complaints from a former MLA are ignored, he asked, how can ordinary citizens expect justice.

Pedda Reddy ended by reiterating his challenge for a face to face debate.

