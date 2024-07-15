x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
View all stories
Home > Politics

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final

Published on July 15, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
BigBoss Telugu 8 Shock Elimination: Manikanta Leaves the House
image
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate
image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final

Spread the love

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz secured his second Wimbledon title with a commanding victory over Novak Djokovic.

The Spanish prodigy demonstrated his prowess from the outset, clinching a decisive win with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4). This remarkable achievement brings Alcaraz’s grand slam tally to four.

His illustrious collection now boasts two Wimbledon crowns, a US Open championship from 2022, and a French Open title. The 21-year-old third seed exhibited complete dominance over Djokovic in the opening set, securing an early break while his opponent grappled with serving difficulties throughout.

Regrettably for Djokovic, this defeat thwarted his pursuit of a 24th grand slam title, which would have equalled Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s singles titles at the All England Club.

Alcaraz becomes the ninth gentleman to attain this prestigious accolade at Wimbledon and the sixth to secure championship titles at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same calendar year, joining the esteemed company of Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

For his triumphant performance, Alcaraz has been awarded a handsome sum of £2,735,000, equivalent to approximately ₹283,500,000 in Indian rupees.

-Sanyogita

Next Nag Ashwin Gets Huge Applause At US Imax Theatre Previous Is Telangana Contemplating a Bus Fare Increase?
else

TRENDING

image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
image
Fake News: Akira’s Cameo in Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Latest

image
BigBoss Telugu 8 Shock Elimination: Manikanta Leaves the House
image
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate
image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita

Most Read

image
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate
image
No change in Group I exams schedule, confirms CM
image
Amaravati Construction Speeds Up, Polavaram Project to Start Soon: Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio