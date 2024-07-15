Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final

Spread the love

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz secured his second Wimbledon title with a commanding victory over Novak Djokovic.

The Spanish prodigy demonstrated his prowess from the outset, clinching a decisive win with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4). This remarkable achievement brings Alcaraz’s grand slam tally to four.

His illustrious collection now boasts two Wimbledon crowns, a US Open championship from 2022, and a French Open title. The 21-year-old third seed exhibited complete dominance over Djokovic in the opening set, securing an early break while his opponent grappled with serving difficulties throughout.

Regrettably for Djokovic, this defeat thwarted his pursuit of a 24th grand slam title, which would have equalled Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s singles titles at the All England Club.

Alcaraz becomes the ninth gentleman to attain this prestigious accolade at Wimbledon and the sixth to secure championship titles at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same calendar year, joining the esteemed company of Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

For his triumphant performance, Alcaraz has been awarded a handsome sum of £2,735,000, equivalent to approximately ₹283,500,000 in Indian rupees.

-Sanyogita