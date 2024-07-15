x
Home > Movie News

Nag Ashwin Gets Huge Applause At US Imax Theatre

Published on July 15, 2024 by ratnasri

Nag Ashwin Gets Huge Applause At US Imax Theatre

The film Kaki 2898 AD which has crossed the 1000 Cr worldwide gross mark recently maintains traction at the box office in its third week.

Meanwhile, a special screening of this Prabhas starrer was organized at the biggest IMAX screen in the USA at TCL Chinese Theatres.

Nag Ashwin attended this screening and he got huge applause from the audience as well as the US media.

The director later took part in a Q& A session with the media and he was appreciated for his brilliant storytelling expertise.

Nag Ashwin was also enquired about the sequel and seemingly everyone is waiting eagerly for part 2.

The film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies has beaten the lifetime collection of Pathaan in North America and it is now the second-highest Indian grosser in the region.

Next KA Teaser: Kiran Abbavaram aims a Strong Comeback Previous Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final
