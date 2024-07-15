x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Pragya Yadav’s Styling
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Is Telangana Contemplating a Bus Fare Increase?

Published on July 15, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju
image
NTR’s powerful action stunt for War 2
image
High tension in Jagtial
image
Dhoom Dhaam Teaser: Fun and Family Entertainer
image
When is Naga Chaitanya getting Married?

Is Telangana Contemplating a Bus Fare Increase?

Spread the love

In May 2023, following the formation of a Congress government in Karnataka, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) inaugurated the Shakti scheme, offering complimentary bus services for women. By June 2024, KSRTC reported a substantial deficit of Rs 295 crore over the preceding quarter, attributable to this initiative.

KSRTC Chairman SR Srinivas has put forth a proposal to elevate bus fares by up to 20 per cent, citing inflationary pressures. This matter is to be presented to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, with the aim of ensuring KSRTC’s financial viability.

Telangana has adopted a similar policy, implementing free bus travel for women after Congress leader Revanth Reddy assumed office in December 2023. It is anticipated that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) may soon encounter comparable financial challenges. To maintain sustainability, as cautioned by Srinivas, TSRTC may find itself with little recourse but to consider a fare increase.

On 12th June, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar issued an official statement regarding bus rate hikes, dispelling rumours and clarifying that while the central government had indeed raised the toll cess, this would not result in additional costs for highway passengers.

However, the combination of increased toll charges and complimentary travel for women may render it difficult for TSRTC to sustain losses indefinitely.

-Sanyogita

Next Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final Previous 30 executed for watching K-dramas in North Korea, reports claim
else

TRENDING

image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju
image
NTR’s powerful action stunt for War 2
image
Dhoom Dhaam Teaser: Fun and Family Entertainer

Latest

image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju
image
NTR’s powerful action stunt for War 2
image
High tension in Jagtial
image
Dhoom Dhaam Teaser: Fun and Family Entertainer
image
When is Naga Chaitanya getting Married?

Most Read

image
High tension in Jagtial
image
₹11,000 Crore for Amaravati Capital City
image
Deepawali gift from Chandrababu: Deepam free gas cylinders from Oct 31

Related Articles

Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos Pragya Yadav’s Styling Shraddha Srinath at Mechanic Rowdy Trailer Launch