Is Telangana Contemplating a Bus Fare Increase?

In May 2023, following the formation of a Congress government in Karnataka, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) inaugurated the Shakti scheme, offering complimentary bus services for women. By June 2024, KSRTC reported a substantial deficit of Rs 295 crore over the preceding quarter, attributable to this initiative.

KSRTC Chairman SR Srinivas has put forth a proposal to elevate bus fares by up to 20 per cent, citing inflationary pressures. This matter is to be presented to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, with the aim of ensuring KSRTC’s financial viability.

Telangana has adopted a similar policy, implementing free bus travel for women after Congress leader Revanth Reddy assumed office in December 2023. It is anticipated that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) may soon encounter comparable financial challenges. To maintain sustainability, as cautioned by Srinivas, TSRTC may find itself with little recourse but to consider a fare increase.

On 12th June, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar issued an official statement regarding bus rate hikes, dispelling rumours and clarifying that while the central government had indeed raised the toll cess, this would not result in additional costs for highway passengers.

However, the combination of increased toll charges and complimentary travel for women may render it difficult for TSRTC to sustain losses indefinitely.

-Sanyogita