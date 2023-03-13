CBI says Avinash destroyed evidence in Viveka murder

The CBI on Monday told the Hyderabad high court that Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy’s role in destroying evidence in the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, was not ruled out. The CBI submitted a sealed cover report to the high court on questioning the MP.

The CBI said that it was recording the proceedings of questioning the MP and had submitted some tapes. It also submitted evidence that it had collected from various suspects and witnesses.

The high court reserved its order and directed the CBI not to arrest the MP till the judgment is pronounced. The court also referred to the CBI questioning Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskar Reddy in the case.

The court questioned the CBI for questioning Bhaskar Reddy in Kadapa when the investigation was shifted to Hyderabad. The CBI told the court that it did not ask Bhaskar Reddy to attend the questioning.

The court took strong exception to the Kadapa MP addressing the media at the CBI office in Hyderabad. The court told Avinash not to address the media as the case is being heard in the high court.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI seeking exemption from attending to the enquiry on March 14. He told the CBI that the Parliament is in session, and he is attending the Lok Sabha on the scheduled day. Avinash Reddy requested the CBI to give him exemption from attending. However he said he would be available to the CBI at a later date.