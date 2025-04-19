x
Politics

Centre Dismisses Rumours of GST on UPI Transactions

Published on April 19, 2025 by swathy

Centre Dismisses Rumours of GST on UPI Transactions

The Indian Central Government has firmly denied reports claiming it plans to impose GST on UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2000. In a recent statement, the Finance Ministry called these rumours “completely false” and urged the public not to believe such misinformation.

The ministry responded after several social media platforms and websites spread this unverified information. Officials clarified that no such proposal is currently under consideration by the government.

The statement highlighted that the government’s main objective remains promoting digital payments through UPI rather than taxing them. “There is absolutely no plan to levy GST on UPI transactions,” the ministry stated.

