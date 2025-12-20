x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Champion, Real Story With Fictional Character: Roshan

Published on December 20, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Clean Andhra Begins With People: Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Collective Responsibility
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW Releasing On Bhogi
image
Champion, Real Story With Fictional Character: Roshan
image
Ambati Rambabu’s Sharp Counter to Pawan Kalyan Draws Criticism for Language and Tone
image
Viral: KCR and KTR Cutouts Near YS Jagan’s Residence Spark Political Buzz

Champion, Real Story With Fictional Character: Roshan

Roshan, who spent nearly three years preparing for his next outing Champion, is hopeful that the film will help him reach the next league. With the movie set to hit cinemas in just five days, on December 25, expectations are running high.

Directed by Pradeep Advaitham and presented by Zee Studios, Champion is jointly produced by Swapna Cinema, Anandhi Art Creations, and Concept Films.

Speaking about his preparation, Roshan revealed that he and his team participated in workshops to get into character. “I normally speak Telugu, but this character is a proper Hyderabadi. With the help of my director and through workshops, I learned the accent clearly,” he said.

The young actor also praised the film’s action choreography. “Peter Hein designed the action sequences extraordinarily. I did sustain a few injuries during the shoot, but that’s normal for an action film,” Roshan shared.

Roshan emphasized the extensive research that went into the making of the film. “The story is set in the period after India gained independence but before Hyderabad did. The director provided all the references. Swapna Akka is very particular. She, the director, and art director Thota researched everything in depth.”

Ram Charan compared Champion with his Magadheera. Roshan explained, “The story is set in 1948, and the action, drama, and war sequences are mounted on a very grand scale. Many people are familiar with Bairanpally from history. We created a fictional character named Michael and narrated the story through him.”

He also spoke highly of co-actor Kalyan Chakravarthy, whose character is inspired by a real person. “Acting with him was a great experience. He is also a doctor, and we shared many meaningful conversations. It was truly beautiful.”

Roshan stated that the village emotions portrayed in Champion are heartfelt and universal, assuring that they will connect deeply with audiences.

Next Ravi Teja’s BMW Releasing On Bhogi Previous Ambati Rambabu’s Sharp Counter to Pawan Kalyan Draws Criticism for Language and Tone
else

TRENDING

image
Clean Andhra Begins With People: Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Collective Responsibility
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW Releasing On Bhogi
image
Champion, Real Story With Fictional Character: Roshan

Latest

image
Clean Andhra Begins With People: Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Collective Responsibility
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW Releasing On Bhogi
image
Champion, Real Story With Fictional Character: Roshan
image
Ambati Rambabu’s Sharp Counter to Pawan Kalyan Draws Criticism for Language and Tone
image
Viral: KCR and KTR Cutouts Near YS Jagan’s Residence Spark Political Buzz

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu’s Sharp Counter to Pawan Kalyan Draws Criticism for Language and Tone
image
Viral: KCR and KTR Cutouts Near YS Jagan’s Residence Spark Political Buzz
image
TV9 Network Valuation: Why ₹700 Crore Is a Practical Estimate

Related Articles

Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event