Champion, Real Story With Fictional Character: Roshan

Roshan, who spent nearly three years preparing for his next outing Champion, is hopeful that the film will help him reach the next league. With the movie set to hit cinemas in just five days, on December 25, expectations are running high.

Directed by Pradeep Advaitham and presented by Zee Studios, Champion is jointly produced by Swapna Cinema, Anandhi Art Creations, and Concept Films.

Speaking about his preparation, Roshan revealed that he and his team participated in workshops to get into character. “I normally speak Telugu, but this character is a proper Hyderabadi. With the help of my director and through workshops, I learned the accent clearly,” he said.

The young actor also praised the film’s action choreography. “Peter Hein designed the action sequences extraordinarily. I did sustain a few injuries during the shoot, but that’s normal for an action film,” Roshan shared.

Roshan emphasized the extensive research that went into the making of the film. “The story is set in the period after India gained independence but before Hyderabad did. The director provided all the references. Swapna Akka is very particular. She, the director, and art director Thota researched everything in depth.”

Ram Charan compared Champion with his Magadheera. Roshan explained, “The story is set in 1948, and the action, drama, and war sequences are mounted on a very grand scale. Many people are familiar with Bairanpally from history. We created a fictional character named Michael and narrated the story through him.”

He also spoke highly of co-actor Kalyan Chakravarthy, whose character is inspired by a real person. “Acting with him was a great experience. He is also a doctor, and we shared many meaningful conversations. It was truly beautiful.”

Roshan stated that the village emotions portrayed in Champion are heartfelt and universal, assuring that they will connect deeply with audiences.