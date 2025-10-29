Chandrababu Naidu Monitors Cyclone Montha Overnight

Late Tuesday night, between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., Cyclone Montha, one of the strongest storms to hit Andhra Pradesh recently, made landfall between Machilipatnam and Kakinada near Narsapur. Although the storm eventually subsided, numerous districts are still predicted to see moderate to heavy rainfall. The districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu have all received heavy rainfall warnings from the Disaster Management Authority.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu personally supervised the situation throughout the night, coordinating with ministers Nara Lokesh, Vangalapudi Anitha, and Narayana from the Secretariat. The Chief Minister maintained control from dawn until midnight, holding many teleconferences and evaluations via the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS). To make sure that every department remained vigilant and responsive, he conducted three situation assessments at RTGS and two teleconferences with field authorities.

After concluding a late-night review around 11:30 p.m., Chandrababu left RTGS only after confirming that all emergency protocols were functioning smoothly. He remained involved in video chats for about twelve hours straight, keeping a careful eye on the cyclone’s development. Minister Nara Lokesh continued to monitor events and oversee relief efforts at the Secretariat till after midnight.

The Chief Minister emphasised that village and ward secretariat staff are the government’s direct representatives on the ground. He instructed them to provide immediate assistance to affected families, report local conditions promptly to higher authorities, and ensure power supply restoration wherever disrupted.

Recognising the plight of fishermen who lost their livelihood due to halted fishing activities, Chandrababu announced relief support. Each affected fishing family will receive 50 kilograms of rice as immediate aid. Andhra Pradesh’s readiness and dedication to safeguarding its citizens in the event of natural disasters were once again proven by his active leadership and real-time coordination.