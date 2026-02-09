Chandrababu Naidu Pushes Polavaram Funding, Holds Key Secretariat Review on State Priorities

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has stepped up efforts to secure long-pending funds for the Polavaram irrigation project, making it the central focus of his latest visit to New Delhi. The visit is aimed at accelerating financial approvals, clearing reimbursement dues, and ensuring uninterrupted progress on what is widely seen as the state’s most critical infrastructure project.

During his meetings with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, the Chief Minister is expected to press for the immediate release of pending bills, faster clearance of rehabilitation and resettlement packages, and approvals for related irrigation projects. Officials say the discussions are intended to remove administrative bottlenecks that slowed progress in recent years.

Chandrababu Naidu also delivered a clear message on timelines. He announced that the Polavaram project will be completed and dedicated to the nation well before the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams. According to him, the diaphragm wall, which was damaged earlier due to poor execution under the previous government, is being rebuilt at a cost of nearly one thousand crore rupees and will be completed by June 2026. The construction agency has already confirmed this schedule.

Government data shows that more than ninety three percent of the project work is already complete, with remaining tasks now being executed at a faster pace. The Chief Minister has made it clear that the state will not retreat from its commitment, regardless of financial or administrative challenges.

Alongside Polavaram, Chandrababu Naidu chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat with ministers, senior officials, district collectors, and police chiefs. The meeting focused on economic growth, the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, investment inflows, public private partnership projects, and technology-driven governance.

He emphasized artificial intelligence, data lakes, and real-time governance tools as key drivers of future administration. The Chief Minister also reiterated goals on job creation, skill development, ease of doing business, and law and order. Officials were instructed to track GSDP growth using monthly performance indicators and aim for double-digit growth in the near term.

Highlighting fiscal discipline, Chandrababu Naidu criticised the previous administration for damaging the state’s finances and said restoring credibility with banks and investors remains a top priority. He underlined that welfare and development must move together, backed by accountability and measurable outcomes.

With a clear roadmap on Polavaram and an aggressive governance agenda, the Chief Minister’s Delhi outreach signals a renewed push to deliver long-pending promises and place Andhra Pradesh firmly on a growth trajectory.