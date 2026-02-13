x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Slams Previous Regime, Outlines Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Rebuilding

Published on February 13, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Previous Regime, Outlines Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Rebuilding
image
Photos : Funky Success Meet
image
Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Miss 2026
image
Vishnu Vinyasam Modhale Modhale Song: Perfect V’ Day Treat
image
Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual

Chandrababu Naidu Slams Previous Regime, Outlines Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Rebuilding

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched a strong attack on the previous YSRCP government during his address in the Assembly. Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech, he said the state witnessed serious damage in the past regime. He recalled the humiliation he faced in the Assembly and said many others also felt the pain of that period.

Naidu stated that the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP formed an alliance in the interest of the state and the nation. He highlighted that the alliance achieved a remarkable 94 percent strike rate in the elections. He alleged that he was arrested without notice in the past and that Pawan Kalyan was prevented from visiting Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister said the government is focused on rebuilding Andhra Pradesh through welfare and development. He pointed to record pensions, free bus travel for women and support schemes for farmers. He said the Centre has extended strong support to help the state recover from financial distress.

Naidu also spoke about Vision 2047 and his goal of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a 2.4 trillion dollar economy. He promised large scale job creation and major investments including a proposed data center in Visakhapatnam. He assured that irrigation projects in North Andhra and Rayalaseema will be completed within three years.

Calling the Assembly a temple of democracy, Naidu said his government is committed to transparency, reform and long term growth.

Previous Photos : Funky Success Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Miss 2026
image
Vishnu Vinyasam Modhale Modhale Song: Perfect V’ Day Treat
image
Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Previous Regime, Outlines Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Rebuilding
image
Photos : Funky Success Meet
image
Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Miss 2026
image
Vishnu Vinyasam Modhale Modhale Song: Perfect V’ Day Treat
image
Chiru Shares Beautiful Family Moment From Naming Ritual

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Previous Regime, Outlines Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Rebuilding
image
After Karur Stampede, Another Fatal Incident at Vijay’s Public Meeting
image
Jana Sena and Telangana Jagruthi Make Entry as Congress Leads the Race

Related Articles

Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions