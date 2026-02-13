Chandrababu Naidu Slams Previous Regime, Outlines Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Rebuilding

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched a strong attack on the previous YSRCP government during his address in the Assembly. Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech, he said the state witnessed serious damage in the past regime. He recalled the humiliation he faced in the Assembly and said many others also felt the pain of that period.

Naidu stated that the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP formed an alliance in the interest of the state and the nation. He highlighted that the alliance achieved a remarkable 94 percent strike rate in the elections. He alleged that he was arrested without notice in the past and that Pawan Kalyan was prevented from visiting Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister said the government is focused on rebuilding Andhra Pradesh through welfare and development. He pointed to record pensions, free bus travel for women and support schemes for farmers. He said the Centre has extended strong support to help the state recover from financial distress.

Naidu also spoke about Vision 2047 and his goal of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a 2.4 trillion dollar economy. He promised large scale job creation and major investments including a proposed data center in Visakhapatnam. He assured that irrigation projects in North Andhra and Rayalaseema will be completed within three years.

Calling the Assembly a temple of democracy, Naidu said his government is committed to transparency, reform and long term growth.