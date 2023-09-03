Chandramukhi 2 Trailer is Out

Advertisement

Seventeen years after the release of Chandramukhi, the sequel for the original is getting ready. Raghava Lawrence stepped into the shoes of Rajinikanth and Kangana Ranaut replaced Jyotika. P Vasu who directed the first part directed Chandramukhi 2 and the trailer of the film is launched in a grand manner today. The trailer hints that the film follows the same theme of Chandramukhi and has no new excitement loading. Chandramukhi 2 is a proper template film of Chandramukhi. The visuals are fantastic and the makers spent lavishly on the film.

Lawrence plays a dual role in Chandramukhi 2. What’s the connection between these roles forms the story of Chandramukhi 2. Kangana Ranaut has a challenging role and we have to wait to see how well the actress was fit in the assignment. Radhika, Rao Ramesh, Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, and Srushti Dange played other prominent roles in Chandramukhi 2. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is heading for release on September 15th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.