Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Movie News

Chiranjeevi clarifies about his Political Stand

Published on February 12, 2025 by nymisha

Chiranjeevi clarifies about his Political Stand

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been inactive in Telugu politics but speculations are surrounded frequently that he may make his comeback. Chiranjeevi clarified about his political stand several times and he did the same last night again. He said that he is strictly away from politics and he is focused completely on films. “I will stay away from politics for my rest of this life. I will keep myself busy with films. There are doubts for many as I am meeting several personalities. It is just to serve the people through them. There are no political stands for me” told Chiranjeevi.

“To go ahead in politics and fulfill the dreams, Pawan Kalyan is active and is taking things ahead. He will take care of politics” concluded Chiranjeevi. He also made a sensational revelation about his grandfather who retired from the Excise department. He said that his grandfather is married to two and he had relations with some other women. The video of Megastar’s statement is going viral. He attended the pre-release of Brahma Anandam as Chief Guest. The film featuring Brahmanandam, Raja Gowtham and Vennela Kishore releases on February 14th.

Next Photos: Brahma Anandam Movie Pre release Event Previous Thandel Success Meet
