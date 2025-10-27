Chiru’s Meesala Pilla Creates History

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, helmed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, is making waves even before its release. The film’s first single, Meesala Pilla, has stormed the charts, achieving an impressive nationwide milestone.

The energetic and melodious track, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, has captured listeners’ hearts across the country and created history, holding the No. 1 position on YouTube Music for 13 consecutive days, a remarkable accomplishment for a Telugu song. With its catchy rhythm, vibrant visuals, and Chiru’s charismatic moves, the song has become a viral sensation, and clocked 36 M+ views.

Nayanthara plays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi, while Victory Venkatesh is essaying a pivotal role. The film is currently being shot on an extravagant set, with the production moving at a brisk pace.

Jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is gearing up for a grand Sankranthi release, and expectations are soaring high after this rare musical feat.