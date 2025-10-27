x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiru’s Meesala Pilla Creates History

Published on October 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Samantha Begins Her New Telugu Film
image
Photos : Krishna Leela Movie Trailer launch
image
Sukumar in Too Much Work Stress
image
Chiru’s Meesala Pilla Creates History
image
Oaths and Narco Tests in Jogi Ramesh’s Divine Drama

Chiru’s Meesala Pilla Creates History

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, helmed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, is making waves even before its release. The film’s first single, Meesala Pilla, has stormed the charts, achieving an impressive nationwide milestone.

The energetic and melodious track, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, has captured listeners’ hearts across the country and created history, holding the No. 1 position on YouTube Music for 13 consecutive days, a remarkable accomplishment for a Telugu song. With its catchy rhythm, vibrant visuals, and Chiru’s charismatic moves, the song has become a viral sensation, and clocked 36 M+ views.

Nayanthara plays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi, while Victory Venkatesh is essaying a pivotal role. The film is currently being shot on an extravagant set, with the production moving at a brisk pace.

Jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is gearing up for a grand Sankranthi release, and expectations are soaring high after this rare musical feat.

Next Sukumar in Too Much Work Stress Previous Oaths and Narco Tests in Jogi Ramesh’s Divine Drama
else

TRENDING

image
Samantha Begins Her New Telugu Film
image
Sukumar in Too Much Work Stress
image
Chiru’s Meesala Pilla Creates History

Latest

image
Samantha Begins Her New Telugu Film
image
Photos : Krishna Leela Movie Trailer launch
image
Sukumar in Too Much Work Stress
image
Chiru’s Meesala Pilla Creates History
image
Oaths and Narco Tests in Jogi Ramesh’s Divine Drama

Most Read

image
Oaths and Narco Tests in Jogi Ramesh’s Divine Drama
image
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS’s Attacks May Boost Congress
image
Andhra Pradesh Set for a Major Shake-up: Can Naidu’s New District Plan Avoid Controversy?

Related Articles

Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures