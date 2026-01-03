x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiru’s MSG Trailer: What To Look Out For?

Published on January 3, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Ramam
image
Chiru’s MSG Trailer: What To Look Out For?
image
Dhurandhar continues its Dream Run
image
Nizam Theatres: Dil Raju Dragged In
image
BSS Haindava New Poster: Terrific and Massy Avatar

Chiru’s MSG Trailer: What To Look Out For?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues to build massive momentum with every promotional reveal. The glimpse created a huge storm online, Meesala Pilla has already crossed the 100M+ views milestone, Sasirekha is dominating music charts, and the newly released Mega Victory Mass Song is setting party floors on fire.

Amid growing excitement, the film’s trailer is set to release tomorrow in Tirupati. A 2 minutes 30 seconds of mega swag and entertainment blast locked and loaded, for the trailer.

Movie buffs can look forward to seeing Chiranjeevi in the role of a National Security officer, while details about Venkatesh’s character are still under wraps. Nayanthara plays the daughter of a wealthy businessman, and Catherine Tresa appears in another key role. It will be exciting to see how director Anil Ravipudi has designed all these characters.

With several speculations already circulating about the plot, the trailer is expected to finally reveal the film’s core story.

Produced by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set to hit theatres on January 12th. USA bookings started to a great start, with advance sales swiftly racing past the 100K milestone.

Next Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Ramam Previous Dhurandhar continues its Dream Run
else

TRENDING

image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Ramam
image
Chiru’s MSG Trailer: What To Look Out For?
image
Dhurandhar continues its Dream Run

Latest

image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Ramam
image
Chiru’s MSG Trailer: What To Look Out For?
image
Dhurandhar continues its Dream Run
image
Nizam Theatres: Dil Raju Dragged In
image
BSS Haindava New Poster: Terrific and Massy Avatar

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape
image
BRS Walkout Sparks High Drama as Telangana Assembly Resumes Amid Heated Exchanges
image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy