Chiru’s MSG Trailer: What To Look Out For?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues to build massive momentum with every promotional reveal. The glimpse created a huge storm online, Meesala Pilla has already crossed the 100M+ views milestone, Sasirekha is dominating music charts, and the newly released Mega Victory Mass Song is setting party floors on fire.

Amid growing excitement, the film’s trailer is set to release tomorrow in Tirupati. A 2 minutes 30 seconds of mega swag and entertainment blast locked and loaded, for the trailer.

Movie buffs can look forward to seeing Chiranjeevi in the role of a National Security officer, while details about Venkatesh’s character are still under wraps. Nayanthara plays the daughter of a wealthy businessman, and Catherine Tresa appears in another key role. It will be exciting to see how director Anil Ravipudi has designed all these characters.

With several speculations already circulating about the plot, the trailer is expected to finally reveal the film’s core story.

Produced by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set to hit theatres on January 12th. USA bookings started to a great start, with advance sales swiftly racing past the 100K milestone.