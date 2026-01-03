x
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Home > Movie News

Dhurandhar continues its Dream Run

Published on January 3, 2026 by sankar

Dhurandhar continues its Dream Run

Bollywood film Dhurandhar released on December 5th and the film is named as the biggest blockbuster of 2025. The film is now racing ahead to smash many more records. The film entered its fifth week and is still going super strong. Dhurandhar is the highest grossed Indian film in its third and fourth weeks of run. The film registered stunning occupancies and shattered several records. The film registered great numbers on its fifth Friday all over.

With no other releases, Dhurandhar is the only option for the audience to watch in theatres across the country. The film is expected to have one more super strong weekend all over. With Sankranthi releases coming next week, the run of Dhurandhar will come to an end in the multiplexes of the Telugu states. But the film is expected to hold decent screens in North India. Dhurandhar stands next to Dangal in the revenue among the Bollywood films.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in the lead roles.

