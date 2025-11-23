x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Home > Movie News

Choodu From Godari Gattupaina: Refreshingly Lively

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

Choodu From Godari Gattupaina: Refreshingly Lively

Sumanth Prabhas’s upcoming flick Godari Gattupaina marks the directorial debut of Subash Chandra. As the film’s promotions pick up steam, the team has dropped its first song, Choodu Choodu, a track that instantly steals attention with its pleasing composition and village-side warmth.

Composer Naga Vamshi crafts the melody weaving together classical instruments to form a soundscape that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly lively. Hari Charan’s expressive singing gives the song a heartfelt uplift, while Dinesh Kakkerla’s lyrics playfully capture a lover’s admiration for a spirited, strong-willed girl, portraying romance with a mischievous sweetness.

The track radiates Godavari countryside charm. Sumanth Prabhas lights up the screen with his effortless energy and joyful expressions, perfectly matching the song’s mood. His clean, graceful dance moves blend smoothly with the choreography. Nidhi Pradeep, portraying the female lead, impresses with a combination of attitude, innocence, and rustic elegance.

Backed by Red Puppet Productions, Godari Gattupaina is progressing with its shoot.

