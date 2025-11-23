Choodu From Godari Gattupaina: Refreshingly Lively

Sumanth Prabhas’s upcoming flick Godari Gattupaina marks the directorial debut of Subash Chandra. As the film’s promotions pick up steam, the team has dropped its first song, Choodu Choodu, a track that instantly steals attention with its pleasing composition and village-side warmth.

Composer Naga Vamshi crafts the melody weaving together classical instruments to form a soundscape that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly lively. Hari Charan’s expressive singing gives the song a heartfelt uplift, while Dinesh Kakkerla’s lyrics playfully capture a lover’s admiration for a spirited, strong-willed girl, portraying romance with a mischievous sweetness.

The track radiates Godavari countryside charm. Sumanth Prabhas lights up the screen with his effortless energy and joyful expressions, perfectly matching the song’s mood. His clean, graceful dance moves blend smoothly with the choreography. Nidhi Pradeep, portraying the female lead, impresses with a combination of attitude, innocence, and rustic elegance.

Backed by Red Puppet Productions, Godari Gattupaina is progressing with its shoot.