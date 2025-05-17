Close Aides of YS Jagan Arrested in Liquor Scam

Two important people close to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ,K. Dhananjaya Reddy and Krishnamohan Reddy have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the liquor scam case. Earlier, Balaji Govinda was also arrested.

MLA YS Jagan tried everything to stop these arrests. He hired big lawyers and even went to the Supreme Court. But the court rejected the bail request. After questioning them , SIT took them into custody on 17th of May.

Dhananjaya Reddy worked as Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office when YS Jagan was CM of Andhra Pradesh. He was not originally an IAS officer, but still got a high-level IAS post. Krishnamohan Reddy is mainly a party worker. YS Jagan gave him the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Balaji Govindappa worked as Finance Director in Bharatiya Cements and was very close to Jagan’s family.

These three people were not regular politicians, but they were very close to Jagan and handled his key work. This is probably why YS Jagan tried so hard to save them from arrest. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now asked the court to allow them to question Rajkasi Reddy, another person linked to the scam. The court has agreed and sent notices. This means the ED may soon arrest or question more people possibly even YS Jagan.

The current TDP lead government under CM Chandrababu Naidu is pushing this case very strongly. SIT is led by Vijayawada CP Rajasekhar Babu, but the main efforts are from Subbarayudu, who is close to Chandrababu.

So far, 7 people have been arrested. The investigation is moving fast and creating big pressure on YS Jagan .