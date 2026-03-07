CM Revanth Launches 99-Day ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ with Key Hyderabad Projects

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday launched the state government’s Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika, a special 99-day development programme, beginning the initiative from Hyderabad.

Marking the launch, the Chief Minister initiated two key projects aimed at strengthening Hyderabad’s infrastructure and green spaces. He laid the foundation stone for the Budvel Trumpet Interchange and inaugurated the Eco-Hill Park at Kotwalguda near Himayatsagar.

The government is currently taking up infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹24,500 crore in the Greater Hyderabad region, focusing on road connectivity and urban facilities.

Expanding City Connectivity

Hyderabad already has a 158-km Outer Ring Road (ORR). The state government is now moving ahead with the 360-km Regional Ring Road (RRR) project to support the city’s expanding metropolitan region.

To improve connectivity between ORR and RRR, the government plans to develop 10 greenfield radial roads.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is preparing a Comprehensive Master Plan-2050 for the 11,500 sq km Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, using modern tools such as GIS mapping and 3D digital twin technology.

Elevated Corridor Projects

To ease traffic congestion, construction has begun on a 5.5-km elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road.

Another corridor is being planned from Paradise to the Shamirpet ORR junction, forming part of an 18-km elevated corridor network. For these works, the state secured 169 acres of defence land after discussions with the Union government.

The government is also planning a 6-lane elevated corridor from Banjara Hills Road No.12 to the Gachibowli ORR, covering 9 km, which will improve connectivity to areas such as Film Nagar, T-Hub and ITC Kohenur.

Radial Roads and Expressway

A 41.5-km expressway from Raviryal ORR to Amangal RRR is being developed at a cost of ₹4,621 crore. The road is expected to support the proposed Future City development.

Another major project, Radial Road-2, will connect Kotwalguda to Nacharam over 81 km, linking major industrial zones. The project cost is estimated at ₹12,000 crore.

Budvel Trumpet Interchange

The Budvel Trumpet Interchange, for which the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone, will connect the Outer Ring Road with Radial Road-2, improving connectivity between Budvel Layout and Rajendranagar.

Key features of the project include:

• Cost: ₹488 crore

• Total length of loops and ramps: 15.36 km

• Service road: 1.5 km

• 59 piers and 60 spans

• Average height: 26 metres

Officials said the project will become an important entry gateway to Hyderabad once completed.

Eco-Hill Park

The Eco-Hill Park at Kotwalguda, developed across 85 acres, includes nearly 10 lakh plants and is expected to serve as a major green recreational space for the city.

Key attractions include:

• One of the world’s third-largest bird aviaries

• 4.8 acres housing about 6,500 birds

• 1.5-km elevated boardwalk

• 400-seat open-air theatre

• Butterfly garden

• Sensory park

• Natural play area for children

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed within the scheduled timelines and made available to the public at the earliest.