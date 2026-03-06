Yash’s Toxic: Controversies and Financial Challenges

Kannada Superstar Yash has rejected a number of films after the super success of KGF franchise. KVN Productions, the real-estate tycoons have landed into production and they came ahead to work with Yash. They gave him a free hand, handsome remuneration and they agreed to offer a big share from the film’s profits. The shoot commenced in 2024 and the initial plan was to release the film during summer 2025. The film is delayed by more than a year and Toxic is now missing a summer release.

As per the insiders, a major budget was wasted as several episodes are scrapped by Yash as he wasn’t convinced with the output. His team reworked on the script and several episodes are shot again. Large gaps between the schedules have mounted the budgets and KVN Productions had to go ahead as they believed in the vision of Yash. Speculations about the creative differences came out but the team remained tight-lipped.

The first glimpse triggered enough controversies but the team continued their work. The recent teaser has mounted up the expectations. When there is a debate going on about the film’s clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the team of Toxic announced a postponement. The film will now release in June. As per an insider, the final budget has crossed the market of Yash and the film has to fare exceptionally well in theatres to end up as a profitable or a safe project.

The makers are getting decent theatrical deals but the final risk falls on the producer as all these deals are closed on a refundable basis. The OTT market has crashed and Toxic too did not get a handsome OTT deal. Toxic is full of controversies and financial challenges. Hope the film will do well in theatres to recover the big bet involved.

Geethu Mohandas is the director of this action drama.