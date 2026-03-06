Salman Khan’s Back-to-back Films for Telugu Producers

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been struggling to deliver a blockbuster. He slowed down and he is eager to bounce back. Tollywood producers Dil Raju and Mythri Naveen have paid big advances for Salman Khan a couple of years ago and they are now doing films with Salman during his rough patch. Dil Raju will produce Salman Khan’s next film to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The shoot commences next month.

Salman Khan is working on a profit sharing model which is a relief. But Vamshi Paidipally is an expensive filmmaker and he never compromises on the making. Dil Raju should control things and complete the shoot in strict schedules and sell off the non-theatrical rights to end up safe. The film’s shoot will be completed by Dasara. Salman Khan will then work with Raj and DK and this film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Salman Khan will work on a profit sharing model for this film too after he takes a minimum remuneration. For now, Salman Khan is working with Telugu producers in back-to-back films. Both these films will release next year.