Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has completed the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh last year. The filming started in April 2023 and the project was delayed by years because of the film and political commitments of Pawan Kalyan. The actor shares a close bond with the producers of Mythri Movie Makers. The producers waited with patience and they cheered up the actor when he was engaged in politics. The film is finally releasing on March 19th on the eve of Ugadi.

Pawan Kalyan has taken a big advance of Rs 5 crores a decade ago from Mythri Movie Makers. He continued to take his pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh after the shoot commenced. With multiple engagements around, he did not ask the producers for money and he has taken Rs 25 crores for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Mythri Naveen and TG Vishwa Prasad played a crucial role in bailing out Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Pawan promised to do a film each for these producers soon.

For Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan has taken Rs 25 crores as remuneration. The actor asked the producers to make profits and asked them to send a portion from the profits because of the delay in the shoot. He did not demand any more remuneration for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Rs 25 crores is a less pay for an actor like Pawan Kalyan but the budgets were mounted because of the engagements of Pawan. Hence, the actor asked the makers to recover their investments first. This is a great gesture from Pawan.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar. The makers are expected to recover the complete investments through the non-theatrical and the theatrical deals.