x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Published on March 7, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment
image
Netflix’s Biggest Hub to open in Hyderabad
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh
image
CM Revanth Launches 99-Day ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ with Key Hyderabad Projects
image
Yash’s Toxic: Controversies and Financial Challenges

Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has completed the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh last year. The filming started in April 2023 and the project was delayed by years because of the film and political commitments of Pawan Kalyan. The actor shares a close bond with the producers of Mythri Movie Makers. The producers waited with patience and they cheered up the actor when he was engaged in politics. The film is finally releasing on March 19th on the eve of Ugadi.

Pawan Kalyan has taken a big advance of Rs 5 crores a decade ago from Mythri Movie Makers. He continued to take his pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh after the shoot commenced. With multiple engagements around, he did not ask the producers for money and he has taken Rs 25 crores for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Mythri Naveen and TG Vishwa Prasad played a crucial role in bailing out Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Pawan promised to do a film each for these producers soon.

For Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan has taken Rs 25 crores as remuneration. The actor asked the producers to make profits and asked them to send a portion from the profits because of the delay in the shoot. He did not demand any more remuneration for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Rs 25 crores is a less pay for an actor like Pawan Kalyan but the budgets were mounted because of the engagements of Pawan. Hence, the actor asked the makers to recover their investments first. This is a great gesture from Pawan.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar. The makers are expected to recover the complete investments through the non-theatrical and the theatrical deals.

Next Netflix’s Biggest Hub to open in Hyderabad Previous CM Revanth Launches 99-Day ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ with Key Hyderabad Projects
else

TRENDING

image
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment
image
Netflix’s Biggest Hub to open in Hyderabad
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Latest

image
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment
image
Netflix’s Biggest Hub to open in Hyderabad
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s pay for Ustaad Bhagat Singh
image
CM Revanth Launches 99-Day ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ with Key Hyderabad Projects
image
Yash’s Toxic: Controversies and Financial Challenges

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Launches 99-Day ‘Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika’ with Key Hyderabad Projects
image
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch