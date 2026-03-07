Netflix’s Biggest Hub to open in Hyderabad

Digital giant Netflix has announced that they would be operating from Hyderabad very soon. A hub with high-value post-production, VFX, and virtual production capabilities will open in Hyderabad on March 12. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Minister D. Sridhar Babu will inaugurate the hub on March 12th. This is the second office for Netflix in Hyderabad after Mumbai. Netflix has decided to set up their space in Hyderabad for its strong infrastructure and skilled talent pool, which make it an ideal place for the AVGC sector.

The Telangana government has been quite supportive for the entertainment sector and this made Netflix set up a lavish space in Hyderabad. As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the government is looking to position the state at the forefront of technology, innovation, and creative industries. Netflix also emerged as a key player in acquiring the rights of Indian films and they have ventured into production on collaborations.