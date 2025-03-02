x
CM Revanth Reddy fearing to arrest KTR, alleges BJP MP

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao mocked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy saying latter is fearing to arrest BRS working president. Speaking on the present status of Telangana politics and governance, BJP MP came down heavily on Congress CM.

“CM Revanth has completely failed in all aspects. He is even fearing to arrest KTR on whom Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed case. To hide his failure and inability, Revanth Reddy is pointing fingers towards BJP. How is Centre concerned with KTR’s arrest? Why will BJP stop KTR’s arrest? It seems Revanth Reddy has forgotten that he was arrested during BRS rule,” spoke MP Raghunanadan Rao in a mocking tone.

“CM Revanth Reddy has no hold on administration. It has been more than a year and still six important Ministries are vacant. He is unable to fill up even Ministries. He did not even get Rahul Gandhi’s appointment during his recent Delhi visit,” further said MP Rahunandan Rao.

“Congress Government has released pics of CM Revanth Reddy with PM Modi. If Rahul Gandhi has given appointment to CM Revanth Reddy, then Congress should release those pics,” underlined firebrand Raghunandan Rao, pushing CM Revanth Reddy into an embarrassing situation.

Both Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed cases on former Minister KT Rama Rao and questioned him. While there were leaks from Revanth Reddy Sarkar that BRS working president would be arrested, till now he has not been arrested.

KTR’s arrest issue has become a bone of contention between Congress and BJP, wherein both the ruling parties have been making allegations against each other that their opponent party has been protecting KTR.

