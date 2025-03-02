x
IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar and Foreign Trips

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar and Foreign Trips

The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended senior IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar for making several foreign trips without proper permission. Though MP Raghurama Krishna Raju had been demanding Sunil Kumar’s suspension for other reasons, the actual suspension came due to violation of All India Services conduct rules regarding foreign travel.

The Andhra Pradesh government order, dated March 2, details numerous instances where Sunil Kumar violated protocols. In March 2024, he received approval to visit Georgia but instead traveled to the UAE. Similarly, in December 2022, he again obtained permission for Georgia but went to UAE instead. The officer also visited Sweden from September to November 2023 and made trips to America in February 2023 without prior government approval.

Previously, Raghurama Krishna Raju had accused Sunil Kumar of corruption, claiming he transferred illegally acquired wealth to foreign countries, particularly the UAE and America, where his children allegedly run businesses with this money. His frequent unauthorized trips to UAE now appear relevant to these allegations.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued the suspension order under Rule 31 of All India Services Discipline and Appeal Rules 1969. During his suspension, Sunil Kumar must remain at Vijayawada headquarters and will receive only 50% of his salary as subsistence allowance while a detailed inquiry proceeds.

CM Revanth Reddy fearing to arrest KTR, alleges BJP MP
