Comrade Kalyan Promo: Sree Vishnu Turns Rebel

Published on October 2, 2025 by swathy

Comrade Kalyan Promo: Sree Vishnu Turns Rebel

When it comes to reinventing himself, Sree Vishnu has proven to be among one of the boldest actors of his era. His next film directed by Janakiram Marella not only underscores his flair for comedy but also takes audiences back to a politically turbulent era.

The film’s title Comrade Kalyan is unveiled through an intriguing promo. Set in the year 1992, the story introduces a world shaken by the fear of Naxal insurgency. The police and Greyhounds are deployed to capture the elusive leader Comrade Kalyan. The promo cleverly teases this character by showing him putting up his own wanted poster, carrying a bounty worth 5 lakhs, before transforming into rebel avatar.

Director Janakiram Marella steers this unique premise into entertainment territory, although the glimpse focuses mainly on introducing Sree Vishnu’s character. Supported by Kona Venkat’s presentation and produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati, the film presents Sree Vishnu in two different looks.

Mahima Nambiar plays opposite Sree Vishnu. Rich visuals by Sai Sriram, and a rousing music by Vijay Bulganin make the narrative engaging.

With its shoot racing ahead, Comrade Kalyan looks all set to deliver an exhilarating mix of laughter, romance, and action.

