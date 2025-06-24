x
Confusion prevails over Pawan Kalyan skipping Cabinet meet

Published on June 24, 2025 by swathy

Confusion prevails over Pawan Kalyan skipping Cabinet meet

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan skipped the key Cabinet meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday. While it is common for Ministers to skip Cabinet meeting due to personal reasons sometimes, the circumstances witnessed on Tuesday, have created confusion, giving fodder to political gossip mills.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is a key member in Chandrababu Naidu-led alliance Govt and his absence in any key event involving the Govt, obviously makes news. Initially it was informed to media that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan skipped the Cabinet meeting, as he had travelled to Hyderabad to attend an emergency.

It was informed earlier that, as Pawan Kalyan’s mother Anjana Devi was ill, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan had to rush to Hyderabad. The urgency with which Pawan Kalyan rushed to Telangana capital from AP capital, created tension among Janasena leaders and cadres.

However MLC and film actor Naga Babu, elder brother of Pawan Kalyan, put to rest any further speculations or concerns about their mother’s health. Nagababu clarified, their mother is fine and termed the news circulating about Anjana Devi’s health as inaccurate.

While Naga Babu’s clarification comes as a relief for fans of Pawan Kalyan, it also raises eye brows and gives birth to new questions.

“What is the real reason for Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan skipping the Cabinet meeting?” is the new question which is now plaguing AP political and movie circles.

