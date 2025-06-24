Jai Bagalaamukhii from Thammudu: Ajaneesh Loknath’s Trance

The devotional track from Thammudu, “Jai Bagalaamukhii” released today. This one stands out with its spiritual depth and emotional intensity. The song is penned by the legendary lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao garu, known for crafting many meaningful and devotional songs.

Ajaneesh Loknath, composed a soul-stirring tune that reinforces his reputation as a master of devotional music. After “Varaha Roopam” from Kantara, this divine track is going to rule playlists for sure. This powerful song is sung by Abby V and his voice adds more spirituality.

The song captures the spirit of Jathara (a traditional religious festival), paying vibrant tribute to the divine power of Mother Goddess. The beauty of Ambara Godugu and the festivities promise a special experience in theatres. The film is directed by Sriram Venu, well-known for films like MCA and Vakeel Saab.

Thammudu stars Nithiin in lead roles. It also stars Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma and Swasika, Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles. Sri Venkateswara Creations’ production values are rich and top notch. Dilraju and Shirish bankrolling the film. The film also stars Sriram Deetya, Hariteja, Temper Vamsi and others in key roles.