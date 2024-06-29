x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics > CRDA notifies government complexes in Amaravati

CRDA notifies government complexes in Amaravati

Published on June 29, 2024 by ratnasri

CRDA notifies government complexes in Amaravati

Spread the love

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Saturday issued a gazette notification notifying the government complexes area in Amaravati. The CRDA notified 1575 acres of land exclusively meant for the government complexes.

The land comes under Rayapudi, Nelapadu, Lingayapalem, Sakhamuru and Kondamarajupalem villages of Amaravati. The notification was issued under Section 39 of the APCRDA Act 2014. The notification was part of the master plan for Amaravati. The government would construct government buildings in these 1575 acres of land in the days to come.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is firm on developing Amaravati as the capital of the state. He had already visited the Amaravati area and inspected the works done. He inspected the government buildings, the residential complexes of the all-India service officers, judges, MLAs, MLCs and MPs residential complexes.

He had already instructed the APCRDA to start the work. The APCRDA had also started the jungle clearance works at the buildings and along the road. Several machines were engaged for the jungle clearance. The work is in progress as the government did not take up any work in the last five years.

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had abandoned Amaravati in the name of three capitals. He had proposed Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital and Amaravati as legislative capital. Accordingly, he abandoned the works in Amaravati and focused more on Visakhapatnam.

Now that the TDP had come to power in the state in the recent elections, the present chief minister is firm on completing the project this time. He does not want to give any chance for the successive governments to think of changing the capital. He would also bring the law accordingly and ensure that Amaravati is the capital of the state.

The state government is also receiving donations from the people. The Eenadu group had already contributed Rs 10 crore for the capital works. A girl had donated Rs 25 lakh for Amaravati. More such contributions are expected from the people across the world.

else

