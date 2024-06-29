Actor Suman confident of Naidu developing AP

Spread the love

Film actor Suman said that chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu would develop Andhra Pradesh in the next five years. Speaking to the media at Tirumala on Saturday, Suman said that Chandrababu Naidu has the vision to develop the state.

He said that Amaravati would be developed totally as a capital of the state in the next five years. He said that Chandrababu Naidu has plans to develop Amaravati. It was neglected in the last five years, he said. He felt that Amaravati should have been completed in the last five years by the YSR Congress government. The neglect of Amaravati by Jagan Mohan Reddy had cost him dearly, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu was now going according to his plans to develop Amaravati. Amaravati would be made a global destination in the next five years, he said. He further asserted that more national and international companies would start functioning from Amaravti in the next five years.

The chief minister would also create employment opportunities in the state. The youth in the state faced several problems as there were no jobs for them. The previous government had completely ignored the importance of job creation, he said.

Actor Suman also congratulated deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on his election to the state Assembly. He said that Chandrababu Naidu had given better portfolios to Pawan Kalyan. The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development were his subjects of interest, he said. He asserted that Pawan Kalyan would prove his mettle as deputy chief minister in the government.

He said that the Telugu film industry was having several problems in Andhra Pradesh. He asserted that the present government would resolve them. He maintained that the leaders of the Telugu film industry would shortly meet the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. They would give representation to the government on the issues faced by the industry. He expressed confidence that the present NDA government would resolve the issues. He saw good days for the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh.