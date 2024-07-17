Cult Blockbuster Stunning Feat at 69th Filmfare nominations

Spread the love

Last year’s biggest box office hit, “Baby,” garnered numerous awards and accolades, solidifying its status as a cult favorite that resonated strongly with audiences and garnered industry recognition. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film stars Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in pivotal roles, and is produced by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner.

Recently, the film secured 8 major nominations in the prestigious 2024 Filmfare Awards, marking a significant achievement for a production that started as a small film and ended up as the year’s biggest blockbuster. “Baby” has been nominated across various categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male), Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female), Best Music Director, Best Singer, and Best Lyricist.

The film’s music, songs, and lyrics have been widely praised and are strong contenders for recognition at the awards ceremony. The exceptional performances delivered by Anand Devarakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, which resonated strongly with the youth audience, are considered frontrunners in their respective categories. Sai Rajesh’s impactful storytelling and direction also stand a good chance of receiving award. Overall, “Baby” is poised to make history at the 69th Filmfare Awards.