“D Wall Is Our Next Target,” Says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized his vision following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ meeting at NITI Aayog. Naidu took center stage, expressing his ideas on interlinking rivers, eliminating poverty, and promoting green energy initiatives.

Following the meeting, Naidu met with Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and presented a copy of the resolution passed by the state cabinet regarding the construction of a new diaphragm wall for the Polavaram project. In a media address after the meeting, Naidu stated, “From now on, there will be no phased work system. Some parts will be completed soon, while others will be finished later. However, the D wall will be our first priority.”

Naidu explained that streamlining the Polavaram project work would take two seasons, even if they start immediately. He added, “For completion of the first phase of the Polavaram project, we need Rs 12,500 crore. The Central government is set to release the funds by November, as it was already approved in the union budget.”

The Chief Minister’s focus on the diaphragm wall highlights its significance in the overall project. This development marks a crucial step forward in the state’s infrastructure plans and water management strategies.

-Sanyogita