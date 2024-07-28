x
Mohith Reddy Released After Brief Detention

Published on July 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Mohith Reddy Released After Brief Detention

Chevireddy Mohith Reddy released

Former TUDA chairman and YSRCP youth leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, who was detained at Bangalore airport on Saturday night, was released on Sunday morning. Reddy, the youngest candidate faced TDP’s Pulivarthi Nani in Chandragiri during the 2024 elections, was arrested in connection with an attempted murder case.

The case involves an attack on TDP leader Pulivarthi Nani at a Strong Room on May 14th. Nani was reportedly assaulted with iron rods, hammers, and beer bottles, resulting in severe injuries to his gunman and himself. Following nearly 25 arrests related to the incident, including followers of Chevireddy Bhaskar and authorities also detained Bhaskar’s son, Mohith Reddy, who is listed as A37 in the case.

Read Also : Mothith Reddy Arrested

Police issued CrPC 41A notices to Reddy before releasing him from custody. Upon his release, Reddy displayed copies of the notices as he left the police station.

In a statement, Mohith Reddy claimed that the police were harassing him under the guise of investigation. He expressed his intention to pursue legal action against what he described as a system of harassment.

The case continues to draw attention, highlighting tensions between political factions in the region. Authorities have not yet commented on Reddy’s allegations of harassment.

