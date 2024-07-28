x
Home > Politics

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy arrested

Published on July 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy arrested

In a significant move, YSRCP youth leader and former TUDA chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy was arrested at Banglore airport. Tirupati police have been on the hunt for Mohit Reddy for a while. After police came to know that Mohit Reddy was in Bengaluru, they went and arrested him at Bangalore airport when he was going to board a flight to Dubai. Mohit Reddy was arrested in a case linked to a strong room located at Padmavathi Mahila University on the May 14th incident.

In detail, Pulivarthi Nani went to inspect the strong room at Sri Padmavathi Mahila University on May 14th. At that time some of them attacked Nani with iron rods, hammers, and beer bottles. In this incident, Pulivarthi Nani and his gunman were injured. In connection to that case, 13 people along with YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s followers Bhanukumar Reddy and Ganapathy Reddy were arrested and produced before the court.

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy is the 37th accused in the attempted murder case of Pulivarthi Nani. 24 people have been arrested to date in this case and the YSRCP government did not arrest Mohit Reddy due to the pressure of senior leaders from the party.

There are also allegations that Mohit Reddy disappeared after the change of government.

-Sanyogita

