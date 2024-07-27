AP Govt rechristens education schemes

Andhra Pradesh Government rechristened the names of education schemes. Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the new names of schemes, on the occasion of death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam.

While most of the education schemes were named after former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his late father YS Rajashekar Reddy during YSRCP tenure, the newly sworn in TDP-BJP-Janasena Govt took steps to show their stamp on the schemes, removing the earlier names.

‘Jagananna Amma Vodi‘ scheme has been renamed as ‘Thalliki Vandanam‘.

‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka‘ has been renamed as ‘Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra‘.

‘Jagananna Gorumudda‘ has been renamed as ‘Dokka Seethamma Madhyahna Badi Bojanam‘.

‘Mana Badi Nadu – Nedu‘ will be called as ‘Mana Badi – Mana Bhavishyathu‘.

‘Swecha‘ scheme will be called as ‘Balika Raksha‘ from now onwards.

‘Jagananna Animuthyalu‘ will be referred as ‘Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskaram‘.

“Previous YSRCP Government has completely destructed the education system. People’s Government led by CM Chandrababu Naidu is making all efforts to cleanse the education system and rebuild it. Government is focusing on turning educational institutions into Saraswati abodes, keeping away political interference. As part of it we have renamed the Education schemes, by removing former CM name. We have named the schemes after inspirational personalities,” said Nara Lokesh after announcing the new names.

Dnr