Home > Politics

Telangana gets new Governor

Published on July 28, 2024

Telangana gets new Governor

Senior BJP leader Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana. Jishnu Dev Varma hails from northeastern state Tripura and served as its Deputy Chief Minister. He is from Tripura Royal family.

Jishnu Dev Varma has been a loyal BJP leader and played a proactive role in Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. He has joined BJP in 1990 and sailed with the party through tough times. He was among the first crop of leaders from northeastern India, who chose BJP, giving the saffron party initial push in the complicated region. Besides being a loyal BJP man, Jishnu Dev Varma is also close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read Also:Chevireddy Mohit Reddy arrested

Rewarding Jishnu Dev Varma’s loyalty to BJP, party made him Deputy CM of Tripura. He had handled important portfolios like Finance and Rural Development during his stint as Tripura Deputy CM. Now he has been chosen by BJP bosses to be the Governor of Telangana state, where BJP is eying to make inroads.

With Jishnu Dev Varma’s appointment Telangana will have a full time Governor. Before his appointment, CP Radhakrishnan was looking after the state as additional charge.

