x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer : A Typical NBK Film Loading

Published on January 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Jabardasth Comedian Rithu Chowdhary Involved in Rs. 700 Crore Land Scam
image
Daaku Maharaaj Trailer : A Typical NBK Film Loading
image
Game Changer Pre Release Event
image
Revanth Reddy announces Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa for tenant farmers
image
Pawan Kalyan to complete three films in 2025

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer : A Typical NBK Film Loading

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj is slated for January 12th release. Bobby Kolli is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. A grand pre-release event of the film happened in Dallas and the trailer of the film was unveiled during the event. The trailer looks different and Balakrishna was presented in different shades. The team unveiled the trailer keeping the real conflict under wraps. This may be the first trailer of Balakrishna without a single powerful dialogue from the actor. The trailer cut is impressive and full marks for the background score of Thaman.

The makers have spent lavishly and there are rumors that Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role. Daaku Maharaaj trailer hints of a mass feast during the Sankranthi season. Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal will be seen in other important roles and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. Daaku Maharaaj seems like a typical Balayya Sankranthi mass feast. Daaku Maharaaj will compete with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam at the Sankranthi box-office.

Next Jabardasth Comedian Rithu Chowdhary Involved in Rs. 700 Crore Land Scam Previous Game Changer Pre Release Event
else

TRENDING

image
Daaku Maharaaj Trailer : A Typical NBK Film Loading
image
Pawan Kalyan to complete three films in 2025
image
Game Changer Pre-release Event Highlights

Latest

image
Jabardasth Comedian Rithu Chowdhary Involved in Rs. 700 Crore Land Scam
image
Daaku Maharaaj Trailer : A Typical NBK Film Loading
image
Game Changer Pre Release Event
image
Revanth Reddy announces Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa for tenant farmers
image
Pawan Kalyan to complete three films in 2025

Most Read

image
Jabardasth Comedian Rithu Chowdhary Involved in Rs. 700 Crore Land Scam
image
Revanth Reddy announces Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa for tenant farmers
image
Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus

Related Articles

Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025 Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump Wearing Jeans Side Effects Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling Shraddha Das Goa Vibes Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024 Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024 DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song Neha Shetty 2024 Journey