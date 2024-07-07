x
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Home > Movie News > Darling Trailer is packed with Fun

Darling Trailer is packed with Fun

Published on July 7, 2024 by ratnasri

Darling Trailer is packed with Fun

The film Darling starring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh is getting ready for release in nearly 10 days on July 19th. Meanwhile, promotional activities are in full swing for the movie. Today, hero Vishwak Sen unleashed the theatrical trailer of the movie.

The trailer indeed discloses the plotline of the movie. Darshi has had bigger dreams about marriage since his schooling days, whereas there are a lot of shades to Nabha Natesh’s character. She is suffering from multiple personality disorder, making life a hell for Darshi.

Writer-director Aswin Raam penned an out-and-out entertainer based on the contrasting roles of the lead characters. Youth as well as family audiences will connect well to the story. Priyadarshi’s fun acting is delightful. Nabha got a meaty role and she played it precisely.

Visually, the film has superb treatment with remarkable cinematography by Naresh Ramadurai. Vivek Sagar elevated the fun quotient with his superb score. The production values of PrimeShow Entertainment are first-class.

As the trailer promises Darling is an absolute entertainer. This is the movie that can be enjoyed with entire family members.

