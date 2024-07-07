Darling Trailer is packed with Fun

Spread the love

The film Darling starring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh is getting ready for release in nearly 10 days on July 19th. Meanwhile, promotional activities are in full swing for the movie. Today, hero Vishwak Sen unleashed the theatrical trailer of the movie.

The trailer indeed discloses the plotline of the movie. Darshi has had bigger dreams about marriage since his schooling days, whereas there are a lot of shades to Nabha Natesh’s character. She is suffering from multiple personality disorder, making life a hell for Darshi.

Writer-director Aswin Raam penned an out-and-out entertainer based on the contrasting roles of the lead characters. Youth as well as family audiences will connect well to the story. Priyadarshi’s fun acting is delightful. Nabha got a meaty role and she played it precisely.

Visually, the film has superb treatment with remarkable cinematography by Naresh Ramadurai. Vivek Sagar elevated the fun quotient with his superb score. The production values of PrimeShow Entertainment are first-class.

As the trailer promises Darling is an absolute entertainer. This is the movie that can be enjoyed with entire family members.