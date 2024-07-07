x
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Home > Movie News > Hi Nanna director gets a nod from NTR

Published on July 7, 2024 by ratnasri

Young actor NTR is busy with the shoot of Devara and War 2. Soon after he completes the shoot of Devara, the actor will commence the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film. The film is said to be an action entertainer and is planned on a massive budget. NTR has met Hi Nanna director Shouryuv recently and impressed NTR with a plot. NTR gave his formal nod and the shoot will commence next year if NTR loves the final draft. The film is said to be an emotional entertainer that is packed with action. Vyra Entertainment will produce this film if things fall in the right place.

It is quite interesting to see NTR giving his formal nod for Shouryuv who is just one film old. For now things are yet to be finalized. If all goes well, the filming starts in October next year. NTR is also in talks for several pan-Indian projects.

