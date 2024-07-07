Hi Nanna director gets a nod from NTR

Spread the love

Young actor NTR is busy with the shoot of Devara and War 2. Soon after he completes the shoot of Devara, the actor will commence the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film. The film is said to be an action entertainer and is planned on a massive budget. NTR has met Hi Nanna director Shouryuv recently and impressed NTR with a plot. NTR gave his formal nod and the shoot will commence next year if NTR loves the final draft. The film is said to be an emotional entertainer that is packed with action. Vyra Entertainment will produce this film if things fall in the right place.

It is quite interesting to see NTR giving his formal nod for Shouryuv who is just one film old. For now things are yet to be finalized. If all goes well, the filming starts in October next year. NTR is also in talks for several pan-Indian projects.