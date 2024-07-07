Top 10 AP/TS Films – Kalki2898AD 3rd in just 10 days

Spread the love

Kalki2898AD is having an excellent run in Telugu States with the film earning 130 cr distributor share in just 10 days. The film has jumped huge on its second Saturday earning 5.35 Cr share (80% up from Friday). It has beaten Salaar lifetime numbers in just 10 days which is a huge feat considering it doesn’t have a single full fledged holiday so far. The film is now aiming for a 150 cr lifetime finish depending on how it will fare in the coming days.

Below is the Top 10 list which is completely dominated by Prabhas – 4 films & SSR – 3 films . Chiranjeevi/Ram Charan have 2 films while Allu Arjun / NTR / Mahesh Babu have 1 film each.

AP/TS Top 10 Distributor shares (Excluding GST)